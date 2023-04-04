The United States is a huge country, meaning there are hundreds of picturesque natural scenery to explore. These scenic places range from majestic mountains and canyons to long stretches of coastal shores. These landscapes make for some unforgettable experiences or nice additions to your social media page.

If you're looking to view breathtaking places, Travel + Leisure pinpointed the most beautiful place in every state. The website states, "The natural beauty found across the 50 states is so vast and staggering, it's practically impossible to make sense of — though you can't say we didn't try. Here, our totally subjective, state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the U.S."

Writers say the most beautiful place in Washington state is Hurricane Ridge! Here's why it was chosen:

"This mountainous area within Olympic National Park packs the best features of Washington state into one enchantingly alpine package: snowy peaks, glassy lakes, grazing black-tailed deer in steep meadows, and thick evergreen forests."