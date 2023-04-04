Jonas Brothers Finally Fulfilling A Dream They've Had 'Our Whole Lives'

By Sarah Tate

April 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are finally achieving a dream they have had their entire lives, and they are inviting their fans to come see them for "one epic night."

In an announcement on social media on Tuesday (April 4), the trio shared they are getting ready to take over Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday, August 12, with a one-night only show featuring hits spanning across five albums. The news comes weeks after they took over Broadway in NYC for a five-night runs of shows where each focused on a different album throughout their career.

"NEW YORK! We've been dreaming about this one our whole lives," they wrote in the caption. "Five albums. One Epic Night."

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 14. Learn more at their website.

The JoBros recently wrapped up their limited Broadway run at the Marquis Theatre, celebrating in style with a massive impromptu party at a secret club with their fellow Broadway friends. The packed crowd partied all night and Joe Jonas even stepped up to serve as the DJ for a bit, playing a mix of pop music and show tunes.

The Jonas Brothers have had a busy year. In addition to their NYC takeovers, and their upcoming album dropping this summer, the band received their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January.

Jonas Brothers
