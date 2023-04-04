Jonas Brothers Finally Fulfilling A Dream They've Had 'Our Whole Lives'

The Jonas Brothers are finally achieving a dream they have had their entire lives, and they are inviting their fans to come see them for "one epic night."

In an announcement on social media on Tuesday (April 4), the trio shared they are getting ready to take over Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday, August 12, with a one-night only show featuring hits spanning across five albums. The news comes weeks after they took over Broadway in NYC for a five-night runs of shows where each focused on a different album throughout their career.

"NEW YORK! We've been dreaming about this one our whole lives," they wrote in the caption. "Five albums. One Epic Night."

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 14. Learn more at their website.