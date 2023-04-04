There's nothing better than settling down in a nice restaurant with a hefty fork and knife to dig into a juicy, beautifully made steak. Except for maybe dessert. But let's back track for a bit. LoveFood compiled a list of the best steakhouse in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint.

"Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated," the food site said about its extensive list.

In Kentucky, the best steakhouse is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Louisville. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

It's hard to argue with a menu that offers five different cuts of steaks, herb-buttered lobster tail, and barrel-cut filet mignon. The swanky crystal chandeliers and hardwood booths only add to the overall atmosphere of Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse: a fine dining establishment serving top-quality food. For something different, try the chili rub on your steak.

