Mega Millions Win Makes Texas Resident An Instant Millionaire

A lucky Texas resident just added a handful of zeros to their bank account balance!

Someone from Grand Prairie claimed a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from the drawing on March 24, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (April 3). The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Buckeye Liquor at 2580 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (14-17-33-42-66), but not the Mega Ball number (15).

In more Texas lottery news, a Porter resident walked away with a top prize worth $1 million in the Jackpot Millions scratch-off game last week. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased their winning ticket at BP Food Store at 23077 FM 1314 Road in Porter. This was the first of four top prizes to be claimed in this game.

The week before, two more Texans became millionaires after claiming winning lottery tickets. A Nevada resident won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. They purchased the winning ticket at Mo's Exxon at 411 Highway 78 in Lavon. Furthermore, A resident from Laredo is also $1 million richer after claiming a winning Ca$h Blowout scratch-off ticket. The winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at H-E-B at 19337 McDonald St. in Lytle.