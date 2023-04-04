Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In The Entire State

If you don't feel like cooking tonight, but still want a quick meal out of the house, look no further than the place that serves the best chicken sandwich in the entire state! What toppings do you put on your chicken sandwich? Some prefer to enjoy this staple meal with pickles, tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and the occasional coleslaw, and avocado. Pair this American delicacy with a side of fries, and you can't go wrong! Regardless of how you prefer to eat your chicken sandwich, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves it best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken sandwich in all of Minnesota can be found at Revival locations across the state. LoveFood recommended trying the Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"There are four Revival restaurants in Minnesota, all serving an incredible array of Southern dishes from shrimp 'n' grits to mac ‘n’ cheese, but the chicken is really the star of the show and the fried thigh sandwich is much-loved by diners. A simple yet delicious combination of fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle, it's completely mouth-watering. Most people suggest having it Tennessee hot rather than Southern-style for an extra kick."

For a continued list of the best chicken sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.