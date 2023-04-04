Missouri has no shortage of incredible steakhouses waiting to serve as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion, celebration, or simply an unforgettable meal, but one longtime favorite was recognized as being the best in the state.

LoveFood searched across the country to find the best steakhouses around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state plus Washington, D.C. According to the site, the list is "based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of [LoveFood's] team."

So which Missouri restaurant was named the best steakhouse in the entire state?

Citizen Kane's Steakhouse

Located in an old Victorian-style home, this St. Louis-area steakhouse has been serving incredible food with great service since opening its doors in 1993. There are plenty of classic steakhouse dishes to try, including filet mignon, T-bone style pork chops, charbroiled salmon, and New York strip steak, to name a few.

Citizen Kane's Steakhouse is located at 133 West Clinton Place in Kirkwood.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"No fuss, just steak — that should be the slogan of Citizen Kane's. Here, you get exactly what you've come for, namely an amazing selection of steaks that are all served with a classic side dish and salad — customers particularly love the rib-eye. Housed in an old Victorian home on the outskirts of St. Louis, it's everything you'd expect from a proper steakhouse."

