Missouri Town Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Cities To Visit

America is filled with amazing cities that promise exciting adventures, so you don't always have to travel to a big, touristy city to have a good time; sometimes, the coolest and most unique experiences can be found in less-traveled spaces. Reader's Digest compiled a list of 15 of the most underrated cities in the U.S. that travelers should visit, and one right here in Missouri made the cut.

Located in the heart of the Ozarks in southern Missouri, Branson is among the most underrated American cities to visit. While many people flock to nearby St. Louis, this town shouldn't be counted out for place to have a good time. Here's what the site had to say:

"Think Branson, Missouri, nestled into the Ozark Mountains, isn't for thrill seekers? Think again. This underrated city of 11,000 quietly debuted Time Traveler, one of the world's fastest, steepest and tallest roller coasters, ... at the 1880s-style Silver Dollar City theme park. After getting an adrenaline rush at the park, head to the legendary Chateau on the Lake for a calming spa treatment and relaxing stay. Branson is known for its entertainment and theaters, but when visiting during the summer, make time for lots of outdoor activities, like walking and biking Dogwood Canyon, water sports on three pristine lakes, and golfing at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock course."

These are the 15 most underrated American cities, according to Reader's Digest:

Charlottesville, Virginia

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Greenwich, Connecticut

Tacoma, Washington

McMinnville, Oregon

Missoula, Montana

Traverse City, Michigan

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Bloomington, Indiana

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Branson, Missouri

Hendersonville, North Carolina

Tupelo, Mississippi

Florence, Alabama

Provo, Utah

Read up on what sets these cities apart by checking out the full list at Reader's Digest.