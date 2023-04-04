Monstrous 2-Foot-Long Burger At Globe Life Field Is The Talk Of The Town

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the food.

If you're hungry, and we mean really hungry, you might want to feast your eyes on Globe Life Field's newest menu item: The Broomstick Burger. It's a 2-foot-long burger made with Austin's own Nolan Ryan Beef, stacked high with chili, cheese, onion rings and jalapeños, FOX 4 reports. This monstrous burger can be yours for $34.99 in Section 132.

The Broomstick Burger is just one of several new menu items at Globe Life Field, as seen in photos shared by the Texas Rangers on social media last week. Here's a look at some of the other new eats available for Rangers fans this season: