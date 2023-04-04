Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In The Entire State

If you don't feel like cooking tonight, but still want a quick meal out of the house, look no further than the place that serves the best chicken sandwich in the entire state! What toppings do you put on your chicken sandwich? Some prefer to enjoy this staple meal with pickles, tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and the occasional coleslaw, and avocado. Pair this American delicacy with a side of fries, and you can't go wrong! Regardless of how you prefer to eat your chicken sandwich, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves it best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken sandwich in all of Nebraska can be found at Dirty Birds located in Omaha. LoveFood recommended trying the OmaHOT sandwich.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"Located in Omaha's Switch Beer and Food Hall, Dirty Birds does something incredible to its chicken. The meat is brined in leftover liquid from pickling green beans and cucumbers for two days, then it's coated in batter and fried to a perfectly golden-brown color – this process achieves a crispy, salty exterior with moist, tender meat that people love. The OmaHAWT sandwich combines the fried chicken with a Cayenne pepper blend, pickles and mayo, inside a brioche roll. Customers say it's hot but totally worth it."

For a continued list of the best chicken sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.