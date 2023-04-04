Iconic Destination Named Florida's Most Beautiful Place

By Nathaniel Weekes

April 4, 2023

Scenic View Of Pond Amidst Trees At Everglades National Park
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is a huge country, meaning there are hundreds of picturesque natural scenery to explore. These scenic places range from majestic mountains and canyons to long stretches of coastal shores. These landscapes make for some unforgettable experiences or nice additions to your social media page.

If you're looking to view breathtaking places, Travel + Leisure pinpointed the most beautiful place in every state. The website states, "The natural beauty found across the 50 states is so vast and staggering, it's practically impossible to make sense of — though you can't say we didn't try. Here, our totally subjective, state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the U.S."

Writers say the most beautiful place in Florida is Everglades National Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"A UNESCO World Heritage site and International Biosphere Reserve, this watery 1.5 million-acre wilderness is home to extraordinary flora and fauna, including American crocodiles, manatees, otters, and wading birds. To see it, join an airboat tour, paddle the mangroves in a canoe or kayak, bike the popular Shark Valley Tram Road, or set out on the flat Anhinga Trail through a seagrass marsh."
