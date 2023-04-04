Protesters Gather Near Courthouse As Donald Trump Turns Himself In

By Bill Galluccio

April 4, 2023

New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Trump
Photo: Getty Images

As former President Donald Trump prepared to surrender to face charges of business fraud in New York City, crowds of protesters gathered near the courthouse.

The number of Trump supporters outnumbered those protesting the former president by 2:1, according to NBC News.

While the protests were mostly peaceful, several skirmishes broke out between people on both sides. As anti-Trump protesters unveiled a massive banner that read: "Donald Trump Lies All The Time," a Trump supporter ran over and stomped on the banner. As the protesters went to pick up the banner, she fell over, and a chaotic scene ensued before both sides were separated.

Ricardo Varona, 62, told NBC News that he supports Trump and got into several heated arguments when he walked through the anti-Trump crowd.

"They asked, 'What am I doing over here?' I said, 'Listen, he's the greatest.' I can go anywhere. Trump goes anywhere. I'm with him all the way," Varona said.

Peter Lloyd, 37, told the network that Trump is "detrimental to the country."

"They're supporting a politician who does not care about them. They're moving toward their own downfall out of ignorance and spite."

