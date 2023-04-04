Rae Sremmurd Reveals Special Guests On 'SREMM4LIFE' Tracklist

It's been a long time coming for the EarDruma Records artists. They've been working on their follow-up to SR3MM for the past five years. After delivering their own solo records, Swae and Jxmmi announced their plans to drop SREMM4LIFE last summer. Since then, they've released a few singles like "Denial," "Community D*ck" featuring Flo Milli and most recently "Sucka or Sum." However, the only previously released tracks fans will hear on the album is "Torpedo" and "Tanisha (Pump That)."



Last month, Rae Sremmurd revealed the official release for the album, which will arrive just a week before they're expected to hit the stage at Coachella. Swae and Jxmmi have performed on several national stages this year. However, this set will be different than the rest because fans can expect the duo to perform a slew of fresh songs. Rae Sremmurd's SREMM4LIFE drops April 7. Check out the full tracklist below.



Rae Sremmurd SREMM4LIFE Tracklist



1. “Origami (Hotties)”

2. “Royal Flush” featuring Young Thug

3. “Mississippi Slide”

4. “Not So Bad (Lean’s Gone Cold)”

5. “Tanisha (Pump That)”

6. “Bend Ya Knees”

7. “Activate” featuring Future

8. “Flaunt It/Cheap”

9. “Sexy”

10. “YMCA”

11. “Something I’m Not”

12. “Torpedo”

13. “Diamonds Dancing”

14. “ADHD Anthem (2 Many Emotions)”