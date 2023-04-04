Rae Sremmurd Reveals Special Guests On 'SREMM4LIFE' Tracklist
By Tony M. Centeno
April 4, 2023
Rae Sremmurd is gearing up to release the duo's fourth studio album this week. Now fans are getting a better glimpse at the project thanks to Swae Lee and Jxmmi.
In a revealing social post the guys uploaded recently, the Mississippi native shared the official tracklist for their upcoming LP SREMM4LIFE. They shared their fresh list of tracks via a screen-recorded video that shows off each song and its producer. The album will come with 14 new joints including fresh collaborations with Future and Young Thug. Producers like Mike WiLL Made-It, 30Roc, Ronny J, Zaytoven, Murda Beatz and more also contribute to the LP.
It's been a long time coming for the EarDruma Records artists. They've been working on their follow-up to SR3MM for the past five years. After delivering their own solo records, Swae and Jxmmi announced their plans to drop SREMM4LIFE last summer. Since then, they've released a few singles like "Denial," "Community D*ck" featuring Flo Milli and most recently "Sucka or Sum." However, the only previously released tracks fans will hear on the album is "Torpedo" and "Tanisha (Pump That)."
Last month, Rae Sremmurd revealed the official release for the album, which will arrive just a week before they're expected to hit the stage at Coachella. Swae and Jxmmi have performed on several national stages this year. However, this set will be different than the rest because fans can expect the duo to perform a slew of fresh songs. Rae Sremmurd's SREMM4LIFE drops April 7. Check out the full tracklist below.
Rae Sremmurd SREMM4LIFE Tracklist
1. “Origami (Hotties)”
2. “Royal Flush” featuring Young Thug
3. “Mississippi Slide”
4. “Not So Bad (Lean’s Gone Cold)”
5. “Tanisha (Pump That)”
6. “Bend Ya Knees”
7. “Activate” featuring Future
8. “Flaunt It/Cheap”
9. “Sexy”
10. “YMCA”
11. “Something I’m Not”
12. “Torpedo”
13. “Diamonds Dancing”
14. “ADHD Anthem (2 Many Emotions)”