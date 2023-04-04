Raquel Welch's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

The official cause of death for legendary actress Raquel Welch has been revealed.

According to her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the Fantastic Voyage star's cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, with her being pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m. February 15. The document also listed Alzheimer's disease as an underlying cause of her death, a condition that she kept secret and never revealed to the public. It is unclear how much the disease progressed before she died.

Welch passed away earlier this year at the age of 82, with family confirming news of her death to TMZ. The award-winning actress is survived by her two children, daughter Tahnee and son Damon Welch.

Welch's rep Steve Sauer previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the iconic actress's death, simply saying that she passed away after an illness without going into specifics.

"The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early [Wednesday] morning after a brief illness," he said, adding how she "burst into Hollywood" in the 1966 classic films Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C., leading to a successful career in the industry. "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."