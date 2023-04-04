Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Daughter Royce's Face In An Unexpected Way

Wilson welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022 and recently got engaged to Agruma at the happiest place on earth: Disneyland! "I got engaged in Disneyland, the happiest proposal place,” she said in an interview last month. “It’s not like I’m obsessed with Disneyland. It’s just, I go there every weekend and every important holiday and every important life event.” In addition to the engagement, Rebel celebrated her 40th birthday there and got to stay overnight.

She also recently revealed that she was banned from the amusement park for 30 days. “I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal … and I got officially banned for 30 days,” she revealed on The Daily Show. However, her stardom gave her the power to choose which days she wouldn't be able to enter the theme park. “They called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’ and I said, ‘Oh, June would be fine.'"