Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Daughter Royce's Face In An Unexpected Way
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2023
Rebel Wilson has shared her baby's face with her Instagram followers! After months of hiding her daughter Royce's face behind filters and emojis in photos, fans got to see her adorable face in an unexpected way.
The actress and her fiancée Ramona Agruma are currently vacationing in the tropics and on Monday, April 3rd, Wilson shared a stunning drone video. In the clip, the video starts off with Wilson waving at the camera on the beach, holding Royce in her other arm, and eventually zooms out to show their stunning view. "Rebels of the Caribbean! 🏴☠️ ☀️ 🌊 Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure!" captioned the impressive video.
Wilson welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022 and recently got engaged to Agruma at the happiest place on earth: Disneyland! "I got engaged in Disneyland, the happiest proposal place,” she said in an interview last month. “It’s not like I’m obsessed with Disneyland. It’s just, I go there every weekend and every important holiday and every important life event.” In addition to the engagement, Rebel celebrated her 40th birthday there and got to stay overnight.
She also recently revealed that she was banned from the amusement park for 30 days. “I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal … and I got officially banned for 30 days,” she revealed on The Daily Show. However, her stardom gave her the power to choose which days she wouldn't be able to enter the theme park. “They called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’ and I said, ‘Oh, June would be fine.'"