Second Home Explodes In California Mountain Town In Two Weeks

A house mysteriously burst into flames in the small mountain village of Mammoth Lakes on Saturday, April 1st, and this is not the first time. According to SF Gate, this is the second time within the last two weeks that a house has exploded in the same town. The fire not only caused irreversible structural damage to the property, but it melted all the surrounding snow, spurring a flood that led to local evacuations. Despite the severity of the fire, no one was injured. The Mammoth Lakes Police Department took to Facebook to detail the incident.

"Emergency Crews continue to monitor the scene of an unoccupied house explosion on the 200 block of Juniper Road that occurred at approximately 1:30am on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The explosion likely caused a structure fire, which resulted in the evacuation of nearby residences and adjacent condominium complexes. Investigations are ongoing as are propane safety inspections conducted by the Mammoth Lakes Fire Protection District and AmeriGas personnel throughout the neighborhood."

After putting out the fire, officials shut off propane at several nearby properties for town safety reasons. The first fire, that occurred on March 24th less than two miles away from the site of the second fire, was caused by a propane tank explosion.