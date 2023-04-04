Suicide Note Found In Nashville Shooter's Home

On Monday (April 3), officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department searched the home of the woman who killed six people at The Covenant School last week.

According to NBC News, the officers recovered 47 items from Audrey Hale's home, including cellphones, laptops, journals, and weapons.

They also found a suicide note and a school photo from The Covenant School.

Investigators said that Hale meticulously planned the attack for several months, though a motive has not been determined. The FBI's Behavioural Analysis Unit has been combing through Hale's writings to try to find out why she gunned down six people.

Officials said that Hale was under a doctor's care for an undisclosed emotional disorder.

During that attack, Hale was armed with three guns and fired 152 shots. She legally purchased those weapons, along with four others that she hid at her family's home.

She was fatally shot by two officers, who each fired four rounds.