Trump Slams Indictment In Speech From Mar-A-Lago Following Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday (April 4), just hours after he was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

"God bless you all. I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Trump said as he took the podium.

"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said.

Trump told his supporters the charges against him won't hold up in court, noting that "every single pundit and legal analyst said there is no case."

"As it turns out, virtually everybody who has looked at this case… say there is no crime and that it should never have been brought," Trump said. "Even people who are not big fans have said it."

He also slammed other investigations against him.

"In the wings, they've got a local, racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call," Trump said, referencing an investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the results of Georgia's election in 2020.

He also blasted Special Counsel Jack Smith, calling him "a radical left lunatic known as a bomb thrower who is harassing hundreds of my people day after day over the boxes hoax."

Smith is leading investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump also criticized the job that President Joe Biden is doing before wrapping up his speech after roughly 20 minutes.