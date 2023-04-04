Uniquely-Shaped Historic House Crowned Florida's Weirdest Home

The United States is home to some wacky phenomena, from oddly-themed restaurants to eccentric landmarks you can only find in small towns. That also extends to homes real people have lived in, from houses with outlandish architecture to unconventional locations where they're built. Some of them have even become tourist attractions.

For those interested in quirky-looking abodes, Cheapism updated its list of the weirdest homes in every state. The website states, "These unique places might be a tough sell, but they represent the blood, sweat, and tears of builders who dared to think outside the box (and brick)."

According to writers, Florida's strangest dwelling is the Lewis Spring House! Here's why it was chosen:

"The only private residence in Florida designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the 'hemicycle'-shaped Lewis Spring house in Tallahassee was built in 1954 for a bank president and his wife, according to Atlas Obscura. On the National Register of Historic Places, the boat-like structure is one of only two pod-shaped houses designed by Wright. Renovation efforts are underway."

The honor was previously bestowed upon the Cape Romano Dome House on Marco Island. Unfortunately, the historic relic was destroyed in September 2022 by Hurricane Ian.

