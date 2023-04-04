Wisconsin Town Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Cities To Visit

America is filled with amazing cities that promise exciting adventures, so you don't always have to travel to a big, touristy city to have a good time; sometimes, the coolest and most unique experiences can be found in less-traveled spaces. Reader's Digest compiled a list of 15 of the most underrated cities in the U.S. that travelers should visit, and one right here in Wisconsin made the cut.

Located in western Wisconsin, Eau Claire is among the most underrated American cities to visit. While many people flock to nearby Minneapolis or other populous cities like Milwaukee, this town shouldn't be counted out for place to have a good time. Here's what the site had to say:

"Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is frequently cited as the next Austin. With an indie vibe and creative culture, this Midwest city of 68,000 is also a music lovers' paradise. The wildly popular Tuesday Night Blues concerts celebrate their tenth anniversary this year, drawing thousands each week to Owen Park, rain or shine. Visit The Lakely for farm-to-table fare and craft cocktails paired with live jazz and a game of Kubb on the patio. Sleep in at The Oxbow Hotel, a boutique property on the Eau Claire River downtown; then get in line for breakfast The Nucleus, ordering the Blue Bucks (buckwheat pancakes with heaps of blueberries) when your turn finally comes."

These are the 15 most underrated American cities, according to Reader's Digest:

Charlottesville, Virginia

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Greenwich, Connecticut

Tacoma, Washington

McMinnville, Oregon

Missoula, Montana

Traverse City, Michigan

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Bloomington, Indiana

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Branson, Missouri

Hendersonville, North Carolina

Tupelo, Mississippi

Florence, Alabama

Provo, Utah

Read up on what sets these cities apart by checking out the full list at Reader's Digest.