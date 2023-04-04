Picture the most Texas house you can think of. If you're thinking of a normal-sized home with a larger-than-life cowboy hat sitting on the roof, then you'd be correct. If you guessed their neighbor has a massive cowboy boot in their front yard, you'd also be correct.

No, we're not kidding — these houses actually exist in Texas! In Huntsville, to be exact. TikTok user @murdymatt captured the incredible sight and shared it online to the tune of 1.3 million views since it was posted over the weekend. "So sick!!" he captioned the video, which received hundreds of comments from users in awe of the cowboy hat and boot houses.

"I need to live in a boot house fr," one user wrote.

"Next time my house needs a roof I know what I want," said another.

"I'm moving there and building a belt buckle," said another.