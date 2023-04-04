Y'all Ain't Seen Nothin' Until You've Laid Eyes On The Most Texas Home Ever
By Dani Medina
April 4, 2023
Picture the most Texas house you can think of. If you're thinking of a normal-sized home with a larger-than-life cowboy hat sitting on the roof, then you'd be correct. If you guessed their neighbor has a massive cowboy boot in their front yard, you'd also be correct.
No, we're not kidding — these houses actually exist in Texas! In Huntsville, to be exact. TikTok user @murdymatt captured the incredible sight and shared it online to the tune of 1.3 million views since it was posted over the weekend. "So sick!!" he captioned the video, which received hundreds of comments from users in awe of the cowboy hat and boot houses.
"I need to live in a boot house fr," one user wrote.
"Next time my house needs a roof I know what I want," said another.
"I'm moving there and building a belt buckle," said another.
Other users in the comments were no stranger to this property.
The Boot House and Hat House are two of Texas homebuilder Dan Phillips legendary creations. The Boot House was completed as a rental in 2016, according to Texas Highways, and has been leased since 2017. "Not much of the living space is in the boot per se; it conceals a tin-roofed, rustic-looking bungalow with a wraparound deck that contains both bedrooms and much of the rest of the 711-square-foot living space," the news outlet reports. The 35-foot-tall property was inspired by Mother Goose's "old woman who lived in a shoe," but of course, the boot needed a companion. Enter the Hat House.
These houses are located at 2640 11th St. in Huntsville, but please be respectful and take photos of these private residences from the street and not from up close.