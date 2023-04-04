You Won't Believe How Missing Arizona Spoon Statue Was Found

The case of the missing 15-foot spoon statue is one step closer to being solved after a Phoenix resident discovered it — and this story is nothing but ordinary.

Thieves made off with the big red spoon on display outside the Dairy Queen near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix some time between Friday (March 24) and Saturday (March 25). Surveillance video showed suspects removing the spoon's screws and taking off on a "small motorbike." After launching a cheeky campaign, including "Where's my spoon?" T-shirts and missing posters, co-owners Puja and Raman Kalra can rest easy knowing the spoon statue is back where it needs to be.

It was found by resident Michael Foster on Monday (April 3), who was playing Pokémon GO near Marc T. Atkinson Middle School, FOX 10 reports. "It's a great way to get out and experience some things that you may not see everyday," Foster told the news outlet. "I have a disability. It keeps me from doing a lot of things but what keeps me out and going for my walks every morning is Pokémon GO. I go out and catch some Pokémon, battle in the gyms and get myself some exercise."

The night before making this fortuitous discovery, Foster recalled watching the story of the missing spoon unfold on the news. "So the first thing I did was message the wife 'I found the spoon,' and she responded, 'Call the police,'" Foster said, adding that he was sure to "take a couple pictures with it."