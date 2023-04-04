YouTuber Making Prank Video Gets Shot At Virginia Mall

A Youtuber from Virginia wound up in intensive care after he got shot while filming a prank video for his YouTube channel, Classified Goons. Tanner Cook, 21, was filming the video at the Dulles Town Center Mall on Sunday when he tried to prank 31-year-old Alan Colie.

Colie did not react well to the prank, pulled out a gun, and shot Cook in the stomach. Cook was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

"I was playing a prank and a simple, practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well," Cook told WUSA in an interview from the hospital. "He didn't say anything to me."

Colie was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building.

The mall closed for the remainder of the day but reopened on Monday.

Cook said that getting shot won't stop him from making more videos in the future.