YouTuber Making Prank Video Gets Shot At Virginia Mall

By Bill Galluccio

April 4, 2023

YouTube App icon channel on iPhone XR
Photo: Getty Images

A Youtuber from Virginia wound up in intensive care after he got shot while filming a prank video for his YouTube channel, Classified GoonsTanner Cook, 21, was filming the video at the Dulles Town Center Mall on Sunday when he tried to prank 31-year-old Alan Colie.

Colie did not react well to the prank, pulled out a gun, and shot Cook in the stomach. Cook was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

"I was playing a prank and a simple, practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well," Cook told WUSA in an interview from the hospital. "He didn't say anything to me."

Colie was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building.

The mall closed for the remainder of the day but reopened on Monday.

Cook said that getting shot won't stop him from making more videos in the future.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.