2 Florida Destinations Make List Of Best Beach Towns In America

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2023

Stylish casual woman enjoying sun at tropical beach
Photo: Getty Images

Two Florida destinations are getting the spotlight from Travel + Leisure's list of the best beach towns in America.

The website states, "When the pull of the beach is strong, you may just adopt an 'any beach will do' mentality. But there's a big case to be made for seeking out the best beach towns in the U.S., where an easygoing vibe and beautiful coastal views make for an intoxicating combination."

The first spot representing the Sunshine State is Sanibel Island! Here's why it was chosen:

"The enchanting, off-the-grid-feeling island has an east-west orientation that makes it a natural repository for seashells, and collecting specimens on Bowman's Beach is a favorite visitor pastime (official name: the Sanibel Stoop). A huge chunk of the island is protected, including a wildlife refuge perfect for bird-watching, kayaking, fishing, and picnicking."

The second location is one more and more travelers are paying attention to: St. Augustine!

More people are showing interest in this location, which oozes with culture and history while offering Florida staples like beaches, tours, and more. Writers recommend you check out Castillo de San Marcos, the Pirate & Treasure Museum, and European-style shopping streets like St. George and Aviles. 

