2 Florida Destinations Make List Of Best Beach Towns In America

Two Florida destinations are getting the spotlight from Travel + Leisure's list of the best beach towns in America.

The website states, "When the pull of the beach is strong, you may just adopt an 'any beach will do' mentality. But there's a big case to be made for seeking out the best beach towns in the U.S., where an easygoing vibe and beautiful coastal views make for an intoxicating combination."

The first spot representing the Sunshine State is Sanibel Island! Here's why it was chosen:

"The enchanting, off-the-grid-feeling island has an east-west orientation that makes it a natural repository for seashells, and collecting specimens on Bowman's Beach is a favorite visitor pastime (official name: the Sanibel Stoop). A huge chunk of the island is protected, including a wildlife refuge perfect for bird-watching, kayaking, fishing, and picnicking."