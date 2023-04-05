20 Iconic Hip-Hop Albums That Turn 20 In 2023

Meanwhile, artists from the Midwest and Dirty South also flourished. OutKast released their most commercial album Speakerboxx/The Love Below featuring popular songs like "Hey Ya!" and "The Way You Move" that are still in rotation today. Other acts from the south like Nappy Roots, Bone Crusher, Killer Mike, Lil' Zane and even Louisiana's Big Tymers also dropped albums in '03. Over in the Midwest, Chingy was climbing up the charts with his lead single "Right Thurr" off his first studio album Jackpot while St. Louis' Murphy Lee and Detroit's Obie Trice also delivered their debut LP's.



That's just a taste of all the iconic rap music that dropped in 2003. Scroll below to see all the Hip-Hop albums that turn 20 in 2023.