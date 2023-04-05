20 Iconic Hip-Hop Albums That Turn 20 In 2023

By Tony M. Centeno

April 12, 2023

50 Cent, Missy Elliott & DMX
2003 was a memorable time in Hip-Hop.

Two decades ago, a handful of rap artists had the airwaves in a chokehold from 50 Cent to Ja Rule. While the Shady/Aftermath signee dominated the radio and clubs with "In Da Club" and more bangers, other New York legends like Biz Markie (RIP), RZA, Inspectah Deck, Keith Murray, Canibus and Sheek Louch also served up their own solo albums that impacted the rap game. Across the Holland Tunnel in New Jersey, a young Joe Budden was making noise with his infectious hit "Pump It Up" off his self-titled debut album while Philly's own State Property were in their prime.

Meanwhile, artists from the Midwest and Dirty South also flourished. OutKast released their most commercial album Speakerboxx/The Love Below featuring popular songs like "Hey Ya!" and "The Way You Move" that are still in rotation today. Other acts from the south like Nappy Roots, Bone Crusher, Killer Mike, Lil' Zane and even Louisiana's Big Tymers also dropped albums in '03. Over in the Midwest, Chingy was climbing up the charts with his lead single "Right Thurr" off his first studio album Jackpot while St. Louis' Murphy Lee and Detroit's Obie Trice also delivered their debut LP's.

That's just a taste of all the iconic rap music that dropped in 2003. Scroll below to see all the Hip-Hop albums that turn 20 in 2023.

50 Cent, Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Released: Feb. 6

Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Photo: Shady/Aftermath Records

DJ Envy, The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1
Released: Feb. 11

The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1
Photo: Sony

Freeway, Philadelphia Freeway
Released: Feb. 25

Philadelphia Freeway
Photo: Roc-a-Fella Records/Def Jam Recordings

J. Dilla, Ruff Draft
Released: Feb. 25

Ruff Draft
Photo: Mummy Records/Stone's Throw

Fabolous, Street Dreams
Released: March 4

Street Dreams
Photo: Elektra Records

Lil' Kim, La Bella Mafia
Released: March 4

La Bella Mafia
Photo: Atlantic Records

The Diplomats, Diplomatic Immunity
Released: March 25

Diplomatic Immunity
Photo: Island Def Jam/Roc-a-Fella Records

Gang Starr, The Ownerz
Released: June 24

The Ownerz
Photo: Virgin Records

T.I., Trap Muzik
Released: Aug. 19

Trap Muzik
Photo: Grand Hustle

Juelz Santana, From Me to U
Released: Aug. 19

From Me to U
Photo: Roc-a-Fella Records/Def Jam/Diplomats

The Neptunes, The Neptunes Present... Clones
Released: Aug. 19

The Neptunes Presents... Clones
Photo: Arista Records

YoungBloodz, Drankin' Patnaz
Released: Aug. 26

Drankin' Patnaz
Photo: Arista Records

DMX, Grand Champ
Released: Sept. 16

Grand Champ
Photo: Ruff Ryders/Def Jam

Ying Yang Twinz, Me & My Brother
Released: Sept. 16

Me & My Brother
Photo: TVT Records

OutKast, Speakerboxx/The Love Below
Released: Sept. 23

OutKast
Photo: Arista Records

Ludacris, Chicken-N-Beer
Released: Oct. 7

Chicken-N-Beer
Photo: Island Def Jam

G-Unit, Beg For Mercy
Released: Nov. 14

Beg For Mercy
Photo: G-Unit/Interscope

JAY-Z, The Black Album
Released: Nov. 14

The Black Album
Photo: Roc-a-Fella Records/Def Jam Recordings

Missy Elliott, This Is Not A Test!
Released: Nov. 25

This Is Not A Test!
Photo: The Goldmind Inc./Elektra Records

Memphis Bleek, M.A.D.E.
Released: Dec. 16

M.A.D.E.
Photo: Roc-a-Fella Records/Def Jam Recordings
