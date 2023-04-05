20 Iconic Hip-Hop Albums That Turn 20 In 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
April 12, 2023
2003 was a memorable time in Hip-Hop.
Two decades ago, a handful of rap artists had the airwaves in a chokehold from 50 Cent to Ja Rule. While the Shady/Aftermath signee dominated the radio and clubs with "In Da Club" and more bangers, other New York legends like Biz Markie (RIP), RZA, Inspectah Deck, Keith Murray, Canibus and Sheek Louch also served up their own solo albums that impacted the rap game. Across the Holland Tunnel in New Jersey, a young Joe Budden was making noise with his infectious hit "Pump It Up" off his self-titled debut album while Philly's own State Property were in their prime.
Meanwhile, artists from the Midwest and Dirty South also flourished. OutKast released their most commercial album Speakerboxx/The Love Below featuring popular songs like "Hey Ya!" and "The Way You Move" that are still in rotation today. Other acts from the south like Nappy Roots, Bone Crusher, Killer Mike, Lil' Zane and even Louisiana's Big Tymers also dropped albums in '03. Over in the Midwest, Chingy was climbing up the charts with his lead single "Right Thurr" off his first studio album Jackpot while St. Louis' Murphy Lee and Detroit's Obie Trice also delivered their debut LP's.
That's just a taste of all the iconic rap music that dropped in 2003. Scroll below to see all the Hip-Hop albums that turn 20 in 2023.
50 Cent, Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Released: Feb. 6
DJ Envy, The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1
Released: Feb. 11
Freeway, Philadelphia Freeway
Released: Feb. 25
J. Dilla, Ruff Draft
Released: Feb. 25
Fabolous, Street Dreams
Released: March 4
Lil' Kim, La Bella Mafia
Released: March 4
The Diplomats, Diplomatic Immunity
Released: March 25
Gang Starr, The Ownerz
Released: June 24
T.I., Trap Muzik
Released: Aug. 19
Juelz Santana, From Me to U
Released: Aug. 19
The Neptunes, The Neptunes Present... Clones
Released: Aug. 19
YoungBloodz, Drankin' Patnaz
Released: Aug. 26
DMX, Grand Champ
Released: Sept. 16
Ying Yang Twinz, Me & My Brother
Released: Sept. 16
OutKast, Speakerboxx/The Love Below
Released: Sept. 23
Ludacris, Chicken-N-Beer
Released: Oct. 7
G-Unit, Beg For Mercy
Released: Nov. 14
JAY-Z, The Black Album
Released: Nov. 14
Missy Elliott, This Is Not A Test!
Released: Nov. 25
Memphis Bleek, M.A.D.E.
Released: Dec. 16