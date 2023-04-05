Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed To Death In San Francisco

By Bill Galluccio

April 5, 2023

Cash App found Bob Lee
Photo: LinkedIn

Tech executive and Cash App co-founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco early Tuesday (April 4) morning.

The San Franciso Police Department received a report about a stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Lee with multiple life-threatening stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case and have not determined a motive for the killing.

Lee was currently working for MobileCoin as the company's chief product officer.

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real," MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbar said in a lengthy statement to KNTV. "Bob was made for the new world, he was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.