Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed To Death In San Francisco

Tech executive and Cash App co-founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco early Tuesday (April 4) morning.

The San Franciso Police Department received a report about a stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Lee with multiple life-threatening stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case and have not determined a motive for the killing.

Lee was currently working for MobileCoin as the company's chief product officer.

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real," MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbar said in a lengthy statement to KNTV. "Bob was made for the new world, he was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth."