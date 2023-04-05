Climber Sacrifices Herself To Save Friend After Ice Column Collapses

A hiker in Utah saved her friend's life when a massive ice column collapsed while they were attempting to climb Raven Falls in Utah.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said that the 41-year-old climber, identified as Meg O'Neill, pushed her 21-year-old friend out of the way and got crushed by a massive block of ice. A third climber who was with the group fell about 40 feet down the mountain as the ice columns fractured above the group.

The 21-year-old managed to hike back down the trail and drove herself to an area with cell service so she could call 911.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched and found the 34-year-old with serious injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital and remains hospitalized. Information about his condition and injuries was not released.

O'Neill was pronounced dead, and her body was recovered the next day.

"Our sincere condolences to all effected [sic] by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another," the sheriff's office said. "We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one."