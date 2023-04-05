Colorado Hospitals Named Among Best Hospitals In The Entire Country

When considering a new place to move location, access to quality health care is important. Whether it's a routine doctor's visit or a medical emergency, hospitals with top-notch service are certainly in demand. With thousands of hospitals to choose some, it's handy to know which ones stick out from the rest. Even if you don't plan on moving, knowing your options is always good.

Healthgrades recently revealed the 250 best hospitals in America for 2023, which ranked in the top 5% for overall clinical excellence. The website states, "To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021."

Researchers also analyzed 31 conditions or procedures, including heart attack, stroke, diabetic emergencies, respiratory failures, back and neck surgeries, and more.

These were the Colorado hospitals featured on the list:

The Medical Center of Aurora Penrose Hospital Rose Medical Center Saint Joseph Hospital Swedish Medical Center Poudre Valley Hospital Sky Ridge Medical Center

To view the full list of the country's top hospitals, visit healthgrades.com.