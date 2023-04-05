Colorado Hospitals Named Among Best Hospitals In The Entire Country

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2023

Happy doctor discussing with patient in hospital
Photo: Getty Images

When considering a new place to move location, access to quality health care is important. Whether it's a routine doctor's visit or a medical emergency, hospitals with top-notch service are certainly in demand. With thousands of hospitals to choose some, it's handy to know which ones stick out from the rest. Even if you don't plan on moving, knowing your options is always good.

Healthgrades recently revealed the 250 best hospitals in America for 2023, which ranked in the top 5% for overall clinical excellence. The website states, "To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021."

Researchers also analyzed 31 conditions or procedures, including heart attack, stroke, diabetic emergencies, respiratory failures, back and neck surgeries, and more.

These were the Colorado hospitals featured on the list:

  1. The Medical Center of Aurora
  2. Penrose Hospital
  3. Rose Medical Center
  4. Saint Joseph Hospital
  5. Swedish Medical Center
  6. Poudre Valley Hospital
  7. Sky Ridge Medical Center

To view the full list of the country's top hospitals, visit healthgrades.com

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.