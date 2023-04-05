Daughter Of Rep. Chuy Garcia Dead At 28

By Jason Hall

April 5, 2023

Congressman Jes√∫s "Chuy" Garcia Campaigns For Mayor Of Chicago
Photo: Getty Images

Rosa Garcia, the daughter of Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' Garcia (D-Ill.), died Monday (April 3) night at the age of 28, according to a statement shared by her father on Tuesday (April 4).

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. Our family is completely heartbroken. Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time," Garcia said.

No additional details regarding Rosa's death were provided as of Wednesday (April 5).

Garcia was elected as congressman of Illinois' fourth district in 2018, having previously served on the Cook County Board of Commissioners from the seventh district from 2011-18, as well as becoming the first Mexican-American elected to the Illinois State Senate in 1992. The 66-year-old had also run for mayor of Chicago twice in 2015 and 2023, placing fourth in the recent election and later endorsing eventual winner Brandon Johnson's candidacy in the runoff.

"My deepest condolences go out to Rep. Garcia during this difficult time. The loss of a child is a tragedy that no parent should ever endure. I hope that in the midst of this profound sorrow, Rep. Garcia and his family find comfort in the memories of Rosa's kindness and spirit," Johnson wrote on Tuesday,.

