Daughter Of Rep. Chuy Garcia Dead At 28

Rosa Garcia, the daughter of Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' Garcia (D-Ill.), died Monday (April 3) night at the age of 28, according to a statement shared by her father on Tuesday (April 4).

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. Our family is completely heartbroken. Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time," Garcia said.

No additional details regarding Rosa's death were provided as of Wednesday (April 5).