Donald Trump's Lawyer Predicts Case Won't Make It To Trial

The day after the historic arraignment of former President Donald Trump, one of his lawyers predicted the case won't make it to a jury.

"This case is going to fall on its merits, on legal challenges, well before we get to a jury, if we get to a jury," Joe Tacopina said during an appearance on NBC's TODAY.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

When asked by Savannah Guthrie whether he has told Trump to "knock it off," referring to Trump's attacks on Judge Juan Merchan and his family, Tacopina said that Trump "has not done anything to try to incite violence."

"No one is suggesting that anything should happen to the judge or his family, and President Trump's comments did not in any way, shape, or form incite violence," Tacopina said.