Fearless Woman Rescues Possum From Bar In The Most Texas Video Ever

It may have been Ladies Night at a local Texas bar, but that didn't stop an possum from trying to get in on the action! A Texas woman has gone viral for her fearless rescue of the furry critter from Banita Creek Hall, a country dance hall and concert venue in Nacogdoches, as seen on Facebook.

"Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they're a southern belle who obviously aren't afraid of anything," Banita Creek Hall wrote on social media, alongside a video of a bar patron grabbing the possum by the tail and escorting it out of the bar. "Needless to say your next rounds are on us."

The bar hilariously added they "can't blame our LITTLE critter friends for wanting to have a little fun at closing time too."

In the video, the woman says the possum is "kinda heavy" before taking it outside. Other patrons praise her, calling her a "bada--" as she makes her way through the bar.

The video has received over 10 million views since it was posted on April 1. Users in the comments were totally in awe of the whole situation.

"Shes probably used it..no city girl can do this," one user said.

"Apparently she was the only man there that night," said another.

"I’ve seen some crazy stuff in Nj Nyc , it never prepared me for the stuff I’d come to learn see In the time I lived in Texas," another user wrote.

Watch the video for yourself below: