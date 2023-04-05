Florida Hospitals Named Among Best Hospitals In The Entire Country

When considering a new place to move location, access to quality health care is important. Whether it's a routine doctor's visit or a medical emergency, hospitals with top-notch service are certainly in demand. With thousands of hospitals to choose some, it's handy to know which ones stick out from the rest. Even if you don't plan on moving, knowing your options is always good.

Healthgrades recently revealed the 250 best hospitals in America for 2023, which ranked in the top 5% for overall clinical excellence.

The website states, "To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021."

These were the Florida hospitals featured on the list:

HCA Florida Aventura Hospital Cape Coral Hospital Gulf Coast Medical Center Lee Memorial Hospital HCA Florida North Florida Hospital HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Mayo Clinic in Florida HCA Florida Osceola Hospital HCA Florida Largo Hospital Mount Sinai Medical Center HCA Florida Kendall Hospital NCH Baker Downtown HCA Florida Ocala Hospital HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Adventhealth Orlando Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center Sarasota Memorial Hospital HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Adventhealth Zephyrhills

To view the full list of the country's top hospitals, visit healthgrades.com.