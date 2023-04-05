Former First-Round NFL Draft Pick Darron Lee Arrested On Serious Charges

Former Ohio State standout and first-round NFL draft pick Darron Lee was arrested in relation to two separate domestic violence incidents involving his mother and the mother of his child, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by TMZ Sports.

Lee, 28, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor assault in relation to an incident that allegedly took place on October 17 and another reported to have happened on Monday (April 3) night, both of which occurred at his home. The linebacker was reported to have still been held in the Franklin County Jail and appeared in court for both cases Tuesday (April 4) morning, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Lee was a member of Ohio State's 2015 College Football Playoff national championship team -- the first to win under the current playoff format -- before being selected by the New York Jets at No. 20 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Chattanooga native spent three seasons with the Jets before the franchise declined his fifth-year option and traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in May 2019.

Lee was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV team, though he was inactive for the game. The 28-year-old was later signed to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in November 2020 and elevated shortly after and later to the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 offseason roster before being released one month later.