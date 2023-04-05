Gas Prices Could Surge In The Coming Days GasBuddy Analyst Warns

Gas prices could spike in the next few days, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan warned during an appearance on Fox Business.

De Haan said that OPEC's decision to cut production by 1.15 million barrels of oil per day will send the price of gas higher.

"I think it's just within a matter of the next few days, we'll start to see those retail gas prices accelerating as a result of those OPEC production cuts," De Haan said on Varney & Co.

GasBuddy estimates that the cuts will cause gas prices to rise by 10-20 cents.

"The week-on-week increase is only about a nickel, but we are starting to see some signs that states are going to go up big," De Haan explained. "In fact, some big jumps today in the state of Ohio where prices seemingly jumping 20 to 30 cents, that's going to spread throughout the Midwest and then into Florida. Those states tend to be bellwethers that move first."

According to AAA's gas tracker, the average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.528. That is six cents higher than last week and 12 cents higher than last month.