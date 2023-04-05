Georgia City Named Among The Best Tropical Vacations In The U.S.

A popular beach getaway in Georgia was named one of the best "tropical" vacations in America.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 16 best tropical vacations around the U.S. and its territories, and while the list is filled with sunny destinations in places like Hawaii and Florida, one spot in Georgia managed to make the cut. According to the site:

"While the continental U.S. is too far north to be considered truly tropical, you can still find American destinations that boast the balmy weather, sugar sand beaches, and icy rum runners of tropical lore."

Tybee Island, located a short drive from Savannah, is among the best places in the country to experience a tropical vacation. Tybee Island is a popular destination for many travelers in Georgia, with stunning views of the Atlanta Ocean, fresh seafood at local restaurants, and plenty of space on the beach to soak up some sun or build a sandcastle with loved ones. Here's what the site had to say:

"Grassy sand dunes and a historic black-and-white striped lighthouse bring a quaint coastal feel to Tybee Island, about 18 miles from Savannah. Order a basket of fresh shrimp and a cold Tropicália IPA in the shade of an umbrella at a beachfront restaurant while you watch the sun descend behind pink and orange clouds. Loggerhead turtles nest on the barrier island, and a variety of programs are in place to protect their habitats. Day trippers can stay in a charming hotel off one of Savannah's mossy, cobblestone streets, like the boutique accommodations at the Olde Harbour Inn or the midcentury trappings of the Perry Lane Hotel."

These are Travel + Leisure's picks for the best tropical vacations around the U.S.:

Key West, Florida

Kauai, Hawaii

Amelia Island, Florida

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Maui, Hawaii

Dauphin Island, Alabama

South Padre Island, Texas

Catalina Island, California

Oahu, Hawaii

Santa Barbara, California

Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

Tybee Island, Georgia

Molokai, Hawaii

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Las Vegas, Nevada

Read up on what makes these tropical destination special at Travel + Leisure's full report.