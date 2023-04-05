Gunman Fatally Shoots Woman In Drive-Thru Line, Then Fatally Shoots Himself

Authorities in Georgia are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A on Wednesday (April 5). The Rome Police Department said officers received a 911 call about a car accident near the fast food restaurant around 7 a.m. Before officers arrived, they were told that a shooting had occurred.

Officials said that 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Green walked up to an SUV in the drive-thru line and fired at least three shots from a revolver at the driver, 39-year-old Cassie Lashae Davis.

The two were previously involved in a "domestic relationship."

As Davis slumped over the steering wheel, she hit the gas pedal, causing her to crash into a power box before stopping in the middle of the road.

A short time later, officers found Green's body nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

"Rome Community, a horrific incident occurred outside our restaurant this morning. We are currently cooperating with the police who are investigating. No other guests or team members were hurt but we mourn with the community. We have closed the restaurant for the day to repair and care for team members. Thank you for your patience during this time; we plan to reopen tomorrow," Greg Major, the restaurant's general manager, wrote on Facebook.