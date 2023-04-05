Here's Your Chance To Win A Trip To Miami For Rolling Loud 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
April 5, 2023
With Rolling Loud Miami just a couple of months away, iHeartRadio and PuffCo are giving you a chance to win a trip to the 3-0-5 to experience the biggest rap music festival in the world.
On Wednesday, April 5, iHeartMedia and PuffCo announce its “Flying High With Puffco” contest. Fans can enter for a chance to win a VIP flyaway experience to Rolling Loud Miami 2023 and an exclusive PuffCo gift bag. All you have to do is visit the official sign-up page and enter your contact information. You and your friends can enter only once per day until the winner is selected on April 20.
The grand prize winner will receive a round-trip flight for you and one guest from your nearest major airport to Miami plus hotel accommodations for four (4) nights from July 20 until July 24. He or she will also get a $500 gift card for ground transportation, two (2) VIP weekend 3-day tickets to Rolling Loud Miami, and a Puffco gift bag courtesy of PuffCorp and Rolling Loud.
Rolling Loud has been the leading Hip-Hop festival since its inception in 2015. Over the years, the festival brought fans together to witness iconic performances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Kayne West, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and so many more rap stars. Rolling Loud has grown from its flagship event in Miami to other locations like Los Angeles, New York, Portugal, Australia, and most recently Thailand.
Rolling Loud Miami is going down from Friday, July 21 to Sunday July 23. Pre-sale tickets are on sale at their official website. Enter now for your chance to win your way into the largest rap festival on earth.