Jeremy Renner Wrote 'Last Words' To His Family After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is set to open up about his horrific snow plow accident that left him in critical condition in an upcoming interview. Ahead of the interview's April 6th release date, ABC News shared a new clip from the special. In the clip, Renner revealed that he began writing down his final words to his family while he was in critical condition in the hospital.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family,” Renner tells Diane Sawyer before chocking up in the clip. "If I was there on my own, that would've been a horrible way to do," he continues. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone... my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came."