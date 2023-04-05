Jeremy Renner Wrote 'Last Words' To His Family After Snow Plow Accident
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 5, 2023
Jeremy Renner is set to open up about his horrific snow plow accident that left him in critical condition in an upcoming interview. Ahead of the interview's April 6th release date, ABC News shared a new clip from the special. In the clip, Renner revealed that he began writing down his final words to his family while he was in critical condition in the hospital.
“I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family,” Renner tells Diane Sawyer before chocking up in the clip. "If I was there on my own, that would've been a horrible way to do," he continues. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone... my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came."
.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: First look at @DianeSawyer’s interview with @JeremyRenner, as the actor opens up for the first time about his near-fatal snowplow accident.— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 5, 2023
Watch Thursday, April 6, on ABC and the next day on @Hulu. https://t.co/3T71flHNnD pic.twitter.com/VDD6ceY5yA
Weeks after the accident, it was revealed that Renner had been trying to save his nephew when he was accidentally crushed. An incident report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office revealed that the Avengers star didn't activate the emergency brake on the machine after he used it to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow. Renner broke 30 bones in the accident and suffered "blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries."
The new preview also features new audio of the 911 call after they discovered Renner had been crushed by the 14,330-pound Sno-Cat. “Someone’s in front of my house on the ground and got run over by a Snowcat, he’s been crushed," the caller said. “Send paramedics, ambulance … Listen to me. I need — you might wanna get Life Flight out here immediately. “He’s in rough shape.”
Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will air at 10:00 P.M. ET on April 6 on ABC.