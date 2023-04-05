Lil Wayne Says He Plans To Collaborate With LSU's Flau'jae Johnson

By Tony M. Centeno

April 5, 2023

Lil Wayne & Flau'jae Johnson
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne is a die-hard sports fan so he's definitely not passing up the opportunity to get in the studio with another star athlete like LSU's Flau'jae Johnson.

In a recent interview with Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, the Young Money founder reacted to Johnson's rapping skills and complemented her flow while she played against Virginia Tech during the Final Four last weekend. During their conversation, Bird asked Wayne if he's ever connected with Flau'jae. Not only have they talked, but he also shared that he plans to knock out a collaboration with the 19-year-old athlete-rapper. Johnson was hype when she shared the clip to Twitter on Tuesday, April 4.

“Actually, me and Flau’jae, we’ve spoken, but we about to connect musically soon,” Lil Wayne revealed. “That’s shoutout to Miss Kim [Mulkey] too. Because Kim told me, ‘you must do something with my girl Flau’jae.’ I was like ‘say less.’”

“Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After ??! What is life,” Johnson tweeted.

Wayne and Flau'jae had her fellow teammates and other artists excited about the collaboration. Angel Reese commented on Johnson's post and said she's down to get involved with the collab. "Just let me be the video vixen," Reese tweeted. In addition to Reese, YoungBoy Never Broke Again also said he wants to get in on the record too.

"And just let me do the humming,” YB replied to Reese's post.

There's no word on when Wayne and Flau'jae would get in the studio, but hopefully it happens soon.

