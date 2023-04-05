Lil Wayne Says He Plans To Collaborate With LSU's Flau'jae Johnson

“Actually, me and Flau’jae, we’ve spoken, but we about to connect musically soon,” Lil Wayne revealed. “That’s shoutout to Miss Kim [Mulkey] too. Because Kim told me, ‘you must do something with my girl Flau’jae.’ I was like ‘say less.’”



“Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After ??! What is life,” Johnson tweeted.



Wayne and Flau'jae had her fellow teammates and other artists excited about the collaboration. Angel Reese commented on Johnson's post and said she's down to get involved with the collab. "Just let me be the video vixen," Reese tweeted. In addition to Reese, YoungBoy Never Broke Again also said he wants to get in on the record too.



"And just let me do the humming,” YB replied to Reese's post.