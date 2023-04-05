Mandy Moore Opens Up About 'Personal Betrayal' From Someone In Her Life

Mandy Moore is questioning how to move on as she works through a "personal betrayal" from someone in her life.

The This Is Us star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 4) to share photos of herself looking upset while at work and revealing that someone "intimately involved" in her life had done something to betray her confidence, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Dealing with some upsetting personal betrayal stuff from a new person in my life and trying to parce [sic] through what to learn from it," the 38-year-old actress said. "Don't trust people? Don't be too generous?

The A Walk To Remember star didn't reveal who the person is or what they may have done to upset her, but she did reflect on how some people could be very entitled and disrespectful.

"Want to let it go but this was someone who was intimately involved in my life for a short period," she said. "Man, some people really let you down. The selfishness and lack of respect and entitlement is WILD."

She followed up her first emotional Story with another trying to breathe through the betrayal and focus on the things in life that bring her joy.

"Deep breath. So grateful for my family and babies and this life. I won't let anyone ROB that joy from me. Onward and upward, right?"

And focus on her babies she is. After a follow-up Story of her throwing up a peace sign and writing "Let them know and let it go," she shared a sweet video on Instagram of her 5-month-old son Ozzie laying on the floor looking into a mirror and making adorable sounds, captioning the most "baby pterodactyl contemplates life." She shares Ozzie, as well as 2-year-old son Gus, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.