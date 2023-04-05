Massive Alligator Surprises Texas Beachgoers With Unexpected Appearance
By Dani Medina
April 5, 2023
Texas beachgoers were in for a surprise when they spotted a massive alligator sunbathing on the shore!
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research shared photos of the big fella on the Bolivar Peninsula earlier this week.
"While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. March through May is the alligator's peak time for breeding and nesting," the organization wrote on Facebook.
Sea Turtle Patrollers were caught by surprise this morning, they found an alligator on Bolivar Peninsula!🐊 While...Posted by Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research on Tuesday, April 4, 2023
A local resident in a separate Facebook group said she saw the alligator herself near Rollover Pass. "Just a heads up to anyone on the beach this morning. Ran into this guy!" she wrote. She also shared a video of the gator strolling along the shore.
Posted by Julie Moore Nguyen on Tuesday, April 4, 2023
If you come across an alligators, call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 281-842-8100.