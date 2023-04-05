Massive Alligator Surprises Texas Beachgoers With Unexpected Appearance

Texas beachgoers were in for a surprise when they spotted a massive alligator sunbathing on the shore!

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research shared photos of the big fella on the Bolivar Peninsula earlier this week.

"While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. March through May is the alligator's peak time for breeding and nesting," the organization wrote on Facebook.