Michigan Restaurant Named The Best Steakhouse In The Entire State

You don't always need a special occasion to celebrate. Sometimes, life is the celebration! And what better place to celebrate anything and everything with your best friends or a plus one than at the best steakhouse in the entire state? These steaks have made such an impression on hungry restaurant patrons that their recipes are raved about to this day! Be it flavor, garnish, perfectly paired sides, or the ambiance of the establishment, something about this steakhouse keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best steakhouse in all of Michigan is The London Chop House located in Detroit.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best steak in all of Michigan:

"One of the city's most storied restaurants, The London Chop House was the place were auto barons, public officials, and celebrities went to dine and be seen in Detroit's heyday. A decade ago the restaurant was restored to its original splendor, and it's now the top spot for an exquisite meal. Serving a variety of cuts, the restaurant finishes its quality steaks with garlic butter. Celebrating a special occasion? There's oysters Rockefeller, steak tartare, or a caviar service to kick dinner off."

