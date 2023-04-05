Minnesota Restaurant Named The Best Steakhouse In The Entire State

You don't always need a special occasion to celebrate. Sometimes, life is the celebration! And what better place to celebrate anything and everything with your best friends or a plus one than at the best steakhouse in the entire state? These steaks have made such an impression on hungry restaurant patrons that their recipes are raved about to this day! Be it flavor, garnish, perfectly paired sides, or the ambiance of the establishment, something about this steakhouse keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best steakhouse in all of Minnesota is Murray's located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best steak in all of Minnesota:

"Since it opened in 1946, Murray’s has remained a charming family-owned restaurant that’s a destination for locals and travelers alike. They all come here to enjoy a sirloin known as the Silver Butter Knife Steak, for two people. The meat is supposed to be so tender it can be cut with a butter knife – and, to prove it, waiters usually slice it tableside. Murray's French onion soup, crab cakes, and raspberry pie all get the thumbs up from diners too."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses across the country visit lovefood.com.