Nebraska Restaurant Named The Best Steakhouse In The Entire State

You don't always need a special occasion to celebrate. Sometimes, life is the celebration! And what better place to celebrate anything and everything with your best friends or a plus one than at the best steakhouse in the entire state? These steaks have made such an impression on hungry restaurant patrons that their recipes are raved about to this day! Be it flavor, garnish, perfectly paired sides, or the ambiance of the establishment, something about this steakhouse keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best steakhouse in all of Nebraska is Mahogany Prime Steakhouse located in Omaha. LoveFood praised this steak for being perfectly paired with the best soups and sides.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best steak in all of Nebraska:

"Every detail at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse in Omaha is refined beyond your wildest expectation. Outstanding service complements the sizzling steaks flooding out of the kitchen. The menu is raved about by all who dine here, from the bone-in rib-eye to the French onion soup and potatoes au gratin. You mustn't leave without tasting the lobster cargot too."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses across the country visit lovefood.com.