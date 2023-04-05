Police Respond To Reports Of Rifle-Wielding Woman At Trump Tower In Chicago

By Bill Galluccio

April 5, 2023

Anti-Trump Protesters Rally At Chicago Trump Tower
Photo: Getty Images

A SWAT team was dispatched To Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Wednesday (April 5). According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a woman armed with a rifle stormed into the lobby of the building.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed it is responding to the incident but did not provide any details.

Officers have shut down the streets around the building and are focused near the main entrance.

Sources with the investigation told the Sun-Times that investigators believe the incident is domestic in nature and not connected with the protests against former President Donald Trump.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.