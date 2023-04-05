Police Respond To Reports Of Rifle-Wielding Woman At Trump Tower In Chicago

A SWAT team was dispatched To Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Wednesday (April 5). According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a woman armed with a rifle stormed into the lobby of the building.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed it is responding to the incident but did not provide any details.

Officers have shut down the streets around the building and are focused near the main entrance.

Sources with the investigation told the Sun-Times that investigators believe the incident is domestic in nature and not connected with the protests against former President Donald Trump.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates.