Roadside Hoax Surprises Texas Drivers: It Wasn't An Alligator After All!

We may be a few days into April, but it seems the April Fool's Day pranks aren't over yet.

The Plano Animal Shelter said it received multiple calls about an alligator sighting on the highway on Monday (April 3) morning — but when they arrived, everything is not what it seemed. Turns out, it was a fake alligator!

They shared a photo of the clever prank on the side of the George Bush Turnpike during rush hour and it's hilarious. You can see the fake gator on the shoulder as cars drive by it. The Plano Animal Shelter said "he's fitting in well now at the shelter," alongside another photo of the prankster with Easter decorations in the office.

"You never know what you're going to see on your morning commute! 🐊 😂" the City of Plano chimed in on Twitter. "See ‘ya later, alligator? After a while crocodile!"