South Carolina City Named Among The Best Tropical Vacations In The U.S.

A popular beach getaway in South Carolina was named one of the best "tropical" vacations in America.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 16 best tropical vacations around the U.S. and its territories, and while the list is filled with sunny destinations in places like Hawaii and Florida, one spot in South Carolina managed to make the cut. According to the site:

"While the continental U.S. is too far north to be considered truly tropical, you can still find American destinations that boast the balmy weather, sugar sand beaches, and icy rum runners of tropical lore."

Daufuskie Island, a small island near Hilton Head, is among the best places in the country to experience a tropical vacation. Daufuskie Island offers stunning views of the Atlanta Ocean, fresh seafood at local restaurants, and plenty of outdoor activities where you can soak up some sun and make memories that will last a lifetime. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Spanish moss, salt marshes, and coastal waterways of the South Carolina Lowcountry color this idyll sandwiched between Savannah and Hilton Head Island. The lush landscape is as rich as the flavors on your plate as you'll be dining on fresh seafood boils, shrimp and grits, and gumbo. The pristine island is only accessible by ferry, so all you'll hear is the buzz of mosquitos as you bike under a canopy of trees down to the shell-strewn shore where you'll find boating, horseback riding, and guided tours. The island's barefoot charm carries over into its oceanfront cottages and vacation homes available to rent."

These are Travel + Leisure's picks for the best tropical vacations around the U.S.:

Key West, Florida

Kauai, Hawaii

Amelia Island, Florida

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Maui, Hawaii

Dauphin Island, Alabama

South Padre Island, Texas

Catalina Island, California

Oahu, Hawaii

Santa Barbara, California

Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

Tybee Island, Georgia

Molokai, Hawaii

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Las Vegas, Nevada

Read up on what makes these tropical destination special at Travel + Leisure's full report.