Texas Resident's Lucky Numbers Result In Million-Dollar Lottery Win

There's a new millionaire in Texas, y'all!

Someone from Longview claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million prize from the drawing on March 1, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (April 5). The winning ticket was purchased at Penny's Food and Fuel at 2001 N. Eastman Road in Longview. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4).

In more Texas lottery news, a Dallas-based trust claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million from the drawing on January 3. The winning ticket was purchased at Luck Zone at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock.

The claimant in the Austin Winners Club LLC matched all five white ball numbers drawn (25-29-33-41-44), but not the Mega Ball (18).

A lottery trust helps keep winners anonymous when they win prizes worth $1 million or more, KXAN reports.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m., while Powerball drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.