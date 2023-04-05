Texas Trust Claims $1 Million Lottery Ticket

A Dallas-based lottery trust has claimed a winning lottery ticket!

Austin Winners Club LLC claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million from the drawing on January 3, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (April 5). The winning ticket was purchased at Luck Zone at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock.

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (25-29-33-41-44), but not the Mega Ball (18).

A lottery trust helps keep winners anonymous when they win prizes worth $1 million or more, KXAN reports.

In more Texas lottery news, a Longview resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning Powerball prize worth $1 million. They purchased the winning ticket at Penny's Food and Fuel at 2001 N. Eastman Road in Longview. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4).

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m., while Powerball drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.