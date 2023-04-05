Video Shows Tyreek Hill Admit He Wanted To Go To Another Team
By Jason Hall
April 5, 2023
A video shared online shows Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill admitting that he "tried to go to" the Cleveland browns last offseason.
The video, which was originally shared by Instagram user @matthewdente20 and reshared by ESPN, shows Hill telling a fan wearing a Deshaun Watson jersey, "they should've paid me bro. I tried to go to Cleveland."
Hill was instead dealt by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins as part of a four-year $120 million sign-and-trade deal, which included $72 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time. The former All-Pro reportedly agreed to a restructured deal to convert his $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and a $1.165 million salary, which saved Miami an estimated $18 million in cap space, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month.
Hill finished second among all NFL players in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710), while also recording seven touchdowns during his first season with the Dolphins. The 29-year-old had previously set a career-best and Chiefs franchise record 111 receptions, as well as 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as 96 rushing yards on nine attempts, during the 2021 NFL season.
Hill was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV team, as well as a four-time first-team All-Pro (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022), a second-team All-Pro in 2018, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2016-2022) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.