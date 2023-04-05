Video Shows Tyreek Hill Admit He Wanted To Go To Another Team

A video shared online shows Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill admitting that he "tried to go to" the Cleveland browns last offseason.

The video, which was originally shared by Instagram user @matthewdente20 and reshared by ESPN, shows Hill telling a fan wearing a Deshaun Watson jersey, "they should've paid me bro. I tried to go to Cleveland."

Hill was instead dealt by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins as part of a four-year $120 million sign-and-trade deal, which included $72 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time. The former All-Pro reportedly agreed to a restructured deal to convert his $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and a $1.165 million salary, which saved Miami an estimated $18 million in cap space, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month.