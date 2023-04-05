'Wheel Of Fortune' Airs Rare Final Spin Move, 'One For The History Books'

A rare occurrence took place during Tuesday's (April 4) episode of Wheel of Fortune when the long-running game show aired a contestant spinning the wheel four times, the U.S. Sun reports.

Dane Christensen, who was representing the University of Kansas in the 'College Week' special edition episode, was trailing Sydney Roberson of the University of Arizona and Madeline Ahrens of Baylor University at the time of the last puzzle prior to three-in-a-row tossups when the Final Spin sound played. At that point, the contestants were each supposed to get one final spin before moving on to the next segment.

“Give it a final spin for us! Whatever he lands on that will be what consonants are worth," said host Pat Sajak.

Christensen landed on a Lose a Turn wedge, but Sajak allowed him to spin again.

“Well let you spin again we don't want it to be worth nothing,” Sajak said.