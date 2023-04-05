'Wheel Of Fortune' Airs Rare Final Spin Move, 'One For The History Books'
By Jason Hall
April 5, 2023
A rare occurrence took place during Tuesday's (April 4) episode of Wheel of Fortune when the long-running game show aired a contestant spinning the wheel four times, the U.S. Sun reports.
Dane Christensen, who was representing the University of Kansas in the 'College Week' special edition episode, was trailing Sydney Roberson of the University of Arizona and Madeline Ahrens of Baylor University at the time of the last puzzle prior to three-in-a-row tossups when the Final Spin sound played. At that point, the contestants were each supposed to get one final spin before moving on to the next segment.
“Give it a final spin for us! Whatever he lands on that will be what consonants are worth," said host Pat Sajak.
Christensen landed on a Lose a Turn wedge, but Sajak allowed him to spin again.
“Well let you spin again we don't want it to be worth nothing,” Sajak said.
Christensen then landed on the Lose a Turn wedge again, which earned gasps and laughter from the studio audience.
“Would you spin the darn thing again!?” Sajak said.
Christensen then landed on a bankruptcy wedge, at which point Sajak walked over to him and the Kansas student asked the host if he'd like to try.
“Do you have your dad’s phone number?” Sajak said, referencing Christensen's father previously appearing on the show.
Christensen finally landed on a $550 wedge to conclude his final spin. Several fans pointed out the rarity of the four-spin situation on social media.
"Have they ever before did the 'give the wheel a final spin' just LEFT IN the times it hit Bankrupt? @WheelofFortune," one Twitter user wrote.
"Not since 1999," another responded.
Not since 1999.— WheelRob (@WheelRob10) April 4, 2023
"Dane gave the Wheel a Final Final Final FINAL Spin," another joked.
"This is the first time in the 21st century a penalty wedge Final Spin was NOT edited out!" another tweeted.
"That last spin segment is one for the history books - Final 4 spins!" another user wrote.